Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 10 April 2020 has recognised Akarda Ventour, representing Grenada, as the 135th Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of her exceptional voluntary service mentoring young people.

Ventour is the director of the Grenada Learning and Leadership Academy which provides mentoring and leadership training to socially marginalised young people, such as teenage parents. Ventour engages young people through volunteering aimed at improving their interpersonal skills. Ventour is also director of La Baye Theatre Company, through which she mentors young actors and assists with the production and funding of plays.

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, Her Majesty The Queen – as Head of the Commonwealth – is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 54 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country every week. By sharing these stories of service, the Commonwealth Points of Light awards celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time.

Ventour said, “I am pleased, honoured and humbled to accept this award and to join past recipients who are also making a difference in communities around the world. “A very special thanks to the Points of Light for selecting me for this award. This great initiative showcases the many acts of kindness and the impact it is having on society. I must recognise that there are other kindhearted people doing selfless work in different ways in different parts of the world. Thank you to those who nominated me and supported my nomination. And, of course, thank you to all who have and continue to always supporting me. Once again, thank you Points of Light for this recognition.”

Wendy Freeman, Resident British Commissioner in St George’s Grenada said, “I warmly congratulate Akarda on being chosen for the Commonwealth Points of Light Award in Grenada. Through the impressive amount of the volunteer work she carries out with young people and in her community, she is a strong role model for others. This is a very well deserved award. Well done Akarda.”

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 54 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace. The Heads of Government meeting brought together leaders from all the 54 Member countries to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people. Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why Her Majesty The Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth in this special way.

British High Commission

