George F Huggins is aware of misinformation currently circulating on social media platforms which aim to give the public false information that there is a case of Covid-19 among its staff, in particular its Distribution Division.

The false claims have been circulating following the announcement by Hon. Minister for Health via a televised update on Government Information Service on 20 April of a possible additional positive confirmation of a case of Covid-19 on island.

Chief Executive Officer, Anya Chow Chung, stated, “We urge the public to avoid spreading any information that does not come from an official source such as the Ministry of Health, or our company, George F Huggins and Company Grenada Limited. This type of false information can have serious consequences for any person(s) that it implicates. My heart goes out to the individual who is awaiting confirmation of their diagnosis and my prayers are with them for a speedy recovery. Let us all be more sensitive to their struggle in this difficult time.”

George F Huggins

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.