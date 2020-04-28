by Nazzim Hypolite

Before this pandemic, most of us spend a considerable length of time thinking about our connection with others. But, if you think about it as part of a reality check, then you will know the only relationship that matters the most in your life is the one that you share with yourself and God.

This is because it is only yourself and God who happens to be your constant companion throughout your whole life. It might sound a little bit of morbid, but it is only intended to highlight the significance of the relationship you have with yourself, i.e., the importance of knowing yourself.

What does it mean by knowing yourself?

Knowing yourself doesn’t mean finding your favourite music or colour. It’s about seeking your true self. It’s like an inner quest that helps you unravel who you really are as a human being. This journey is unpredictable as it encourages you to face your self-doubts, deepest fears, insecurities, and vulnerabilities.

It’s just like you raise a question to your soul as to how you are spending your time with yourself and whether or not it is in alliance with your extreme goal. So, it is necessary to know who you are. Here, we are about to discuss the three most relevant reasons pertaining to why it is necessary to know yourself.

Self-Love: Across the gateway of your heart, you want to know the specifics of your inner self. You would love to elicit the good, the bad as well as the ugly from the repository of your soul. Once you have fathomed it out, it will help you start accepting you as you really are. You can take it as a challenge to admit some features of your character that you don’t think as positive. But, if that is a part of your character, then it is necessary to acknowledge it instead of raising a denial. The reason is it will still be in your character after denying it. So, you will need to learn how to take advantage of your negative traits. As a matter of fact, you will learn how to morph those negative traits into the most cherished positive attributes.

Independence: If you know yourself properly, then it also makes you independent of the views of others. If you have the idea of what works for you or what is good for you and what is not, then it is pointless to mull over what others are thinking about you. You need to be in control of your own being. You have to be in-charge of your thoughts as well as your own temperament. Self-awareness and independence can also help you emerge out with confidence. By understanding the essential inner traits of yourself, you can also get a powerful sense of self-confidence.

Clear Decision Making: Once you have concentrated and understood your inner strength through self-exploration, you will be able to institute clear as well as positive decision-making capacities. Eventually, it will emit a surge of confidence as well as insight in you. Once, you have gained this complete insight, there is not much space for doubt.

The most important part of knowing yourself is that the advantages stretch far beyond you can understand. The more you know about yourself, the more effectively you will be able to stimulate others to affect your motivation. I hope this article will be helpful for you and that the knowledge of your character revelations will help you move forward in your life.

