by Linda Straker
- Man and his family who are UK nationals, boarded an Air Canada flight before start of 24-hour mandatory curfew
- Decision was unknown to health authorities in Grenada
- Departure in violation of the Public Health Act
Health authorities have confirmed that one of Grenada’s nine Covid-19 confirmed patients has sneaked out of the country on an international flight.
The person is one of 2 persons who were sitting within close proximity to the index patient who arrived on a flight from the United Kingdom on 16 March 2020.
“We have information that one person left with their family,” said Dr George Mitchell who is the Coordinator of the Covid-19 Response Committee. Speaking as a virtual guest on the Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN) daily “To-the-Point” programme, he said that the man left the island with his wife and child. He did not say when the man departed.
All persons tested positive for Covid-19, are placed in home quarantine once the symptoms are displayed. This is in keeping the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for home quarantine. They are required to keep in contact daily with the relevant health authorities.
Dr Mitchell who is the immediate former Chief Medical Officer, did not provide details about the man on the programme, but research later revealed that the man’s decision was unknown to health authorities in Grenada. It is understood that the man and his family who are UK nationals, boarded an Air Canada flight before the start of the 24-hour mandatory curfew.
Grenada has accommodated several international airlines to arrive at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) only for outgoing passengers mainly to Canada and the United States. There was an Air Canada flight on 24 March and one on 31 March. Grenada began the mandatory curfew on 30 March.
Dr Mitchell said that since this particular Covid-19 patient sneaked out, his local contact tracing has been robust. “It’s detective work,” he said. As a result of the departure of the patient which was in violation of the Public Health Act, Grenada’s current Covid-19 count stands at 8.
The index case who is a 50-year-old female, infected 5 other family members, who according to Dr Mitchell, are presently recovering.
Obviously this person pretended to be obedient to the protocols, yet decided to sneak out. The Govt isn’t to be blamed for decisions like this… and the fact that they “found out” means that they are following through and they were not able to hide the information. What is unfortunate is that this individual not only broke the law, but put several other persons (airport personnel, security, etc) at risk as well. This now means that the “contact tracing” will have to be extended to include the airport personnel as well as persons who too, this family to the airport (was it a taxi operator)? These people have family as well… just this simple action can cause our lockdown to be extended as we now have so many other persons potentially infected by this one action – stewps! ♂️
How such a thing could happen in a time like this when they should be in corinthine and under supervision, I would like to know the date this persons left Grenada because I was on the flight on the 26 March I am so disappointed
Yes iit is a sad situation. But the Grenadian Authority has a large psrt of the blame to shoulder. He did not justt sneak out. He had to clear immigration and go through the Air Canafa ticketing and reservations sydtem.. Someone who is positive with COVID-19 and is quarantined should have been guarded, It was only a few people to guard. There is no such thing as self quarantine in this situation. The Grenadian Authorities failed miserably in this situation. There ought to have been a system in place so that a red flag is raised when an individual like that try to travel without permission from the authorities. Plain and simple. The Grenadian Authorities screwed up.
Ricardo Trotman