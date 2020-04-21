Children in Grenada, the Caribbean and in the diaspora have the chance to win US$250 by participating in the Keke and Me Reading and Poetry Competition.

The competition has been designed for children between the ages of 7-10 and ends on 30 April 2020. The competition requires children to submit a video of themselves reading the book Keke and the Garden Thief. This book is available on Amazon.com in both physical copy and e-book format.

A panel of 3 independent judges has been selected to identify the finalists of the first phase. The finalists will then proceed to the second phase of the competition where they will submit videos of original pieces of poetry to be judged by the same panel.

The author of the Keke the Caribbean Kid Series, Alana Twum-Barimah, envisions that this competition is a way to engage children, who remain at home during this period, in wholesome learning and creative activities during a time of uncertainty. She believes that this competition will be an entertaining and fun activity for both parents and children.

Ariza Credit Union has come onboard as a sponsor of the Keke and Me Reading and Poetry Competition, and it is with their assistance that the “Reading with Bella Company” will be offering a US$250 Amazon gift voucher to the 7-8 and 9-10 year old categories.

To find out more about how your child can participate in the competition visit the Kekekidz Facebook page or www.kekekidz.com.

