A drug bust conducted about 3 am on Saturday, 18 April 2020 in Non Pariel, St Mark, by officers attached to Drug Squad and Coast Guard resulted in the detention of 2 Vincentians, 1 Grenadian, the seizure of approximately 379 pounds of compressed cannabis, a fishing boat and a stack of cash (EC).

The drug is estimated to have a street value of EC$859,572.00.

Police are investigating.

Office of Commissioner of Police

