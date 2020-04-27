22 April 2020

At a virtual meeting of the Executive of the Grenada Trades Union Council (GTUC), it was decided that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting Government regulations involving social distancing, lockdown, and like disruptions, it will be impossible to host May Day 2020 in the normal format as planned that we have grown accustomed to over the past 60 or so years.

May Day being the only time when all the workers of the world celebrate together, the GTUC Executive has decided that the GTUC should celebrate by reaching the workers virtually and will make all efforts to do so by means of the Media Networks and Social Media.

The following format will be engaged:

On 1 May 2020 there will be addresses by the President of the GTUC, the Minister for Labour, and statements by the leaders of GTUC-affiliated unions, to be carried on media networks or social media

May Day Theme for this year is “GTUC Celebrating 65 years Educating Empowering and Building Capacity Among Workers”

During the course of the coming days, the GTUC will communicate information and updates as they become available.

Please stay safe.

Bert Paterson

General Secretary