In an effort to follow through on its promise to provide information and clarity on Grenada’s latest possible case, Ministry of Health officials have advised that they will first conduct 2 consecutive PCR tests before revealing the results of the 45-year-old male discussed earlier.

Given the significance of the result of this particular individual to Grenada’s public health status, the ministry wishes to err on the side of caution before any further pronouncements are made.

The general public is urged to remain vigilant and practice the necessary guidelines to guard against the contraction and potential spread of Covid-19, such as social and physical distancing, good hygiene, frequent handwashing and wearing a mask or face-covering in public spaces.

GIS

