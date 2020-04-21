The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information is pleased with the number of education officials, teachers and students who have logged in to the M-Star LSP platform thus far.

More than 20,000 credentials have been granted to teachers and students and the process will continue as schools provide the required data to the Ministry of Education.

We are thankful for the support from FLOW and Digicel, as we expand into e-learning. Digicel has zero-rated the MSTAR platform and other recommended sites. No cost will be incurred when the platform is used.

Available on the MSTAR platform, so far, are links to sites with content for students at the pre-primary, primary and secondary school levels. As the ministry continues to add resources, teachers are expected to do the same.

Features of M-Star LSP

Interactive age-appropriate materials for students

Opportunities for teachers to upload and share their own content

Opportunities for teachers to create their independent e-resource libraries

Analytics to capture and track students’ performance

Virtual classrooms to deliver learning content and materials

Opportunities for students to connect and collaborate with classmates

Opportunities for students and teachers to communicate

Flexible online grade book that caters to all grading styles

Standardised curriculum aligned to the CXC syllabi

Access to CXC specimen papers

Access to CXC syllabi

Access to CXC practice tests corrected in real time

Personal development courses for teachers and students

Microsoft Office certification

Learning-to-type programme

Educational games

Personal to-do list for students and teachers

Personal Calendar

Special features for special needs students: Automated accessibility checker, Text-To-Speech, text resizing, colour-scheme options, for users that are colour blind etc.

Facilities for video conferencing

Links to other e-learning platforms.

In an effort to rigorously manage all activities on the M-Star platform, regular site maintenance will be conducted. We apologise for any inconveniences which may be caused, during such periods.

Please note that messages can be sent to the Site Administrator via the MSTAR platform. Anyone who requires further assistance can contact the Help Desk, at telephone numbers 535-7126 or 535-8988. Inquiries can also be sent to [email protected]

Inquiries should include:

First Name:

Surname:

Teacher /Student:

School attached:

Issue:

Ministry of Education

