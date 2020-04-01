Nawasa is faced with distribution challenges as a result of the present dry season facing Grenada and the rest of the region.

Daily, Nawasa monitors all systems and their capacity to meet demands, and notes an increasing shortfall in production. The company’s ability to provide a 24-hour supply is further hindered as a result.

It has become necessary to institute valve regulations for the Les Avocat and Mardigras Water Systems, serving communities in the parishes of St George and St David as follows:

Les Avocat: Berrotte, Minorca, Windsor Forest, Apsley, Perdmontemps, Marian, St Paul’s, Richmond Hill, Morne Jaloux, La Borie, Hope Vale, Creighton.

Mardigras: Mardigras, Antoine Hill, parts of St Paul’s, Berrotte, Corbeau Town, Bay Gardens, Africa, parts of Mt Parnassus, Morne Delice and Old Westerhall.

This schedule takes effect from Wednesday, 1 April 2020, and will remain unless otherwise advised by Nawasa.

Water system Days & times Communities

to receive water Communities

without water supply Les Avocat Mon & Fri

5 am to 1 pm La Borie Mt Airy,

Morne Delice,

Mt Parnassus,

The Bocas,

Creighton,

Holder Hill,

Parade Tue

5 am to 1 pm Upper St Paul’s

(from the Greens),

Mt Airy,

Morne Delice La Borie,

Lower St Paul’s,

Mt Parnassus Wed

5 am to 1 pm The Bocas,

Mt Parnassus,

Creighton,

Parade La Borie,

Mt Airy,

Morne Delice Thur

5 am to 1 pm Holder Hill

St Paul’s Mt Parnassus,

La Borie,

Mt Airy,

Morne Delice,

The Bocas,

Creighton Mardigras Mon 6 pm to

Tue 6 am Wed 6 pm to

Thu 6 am Fri 6 pm to

Sat 6 am Mt Parnassus Mardigras

As we approach the peak of the dry season with the continued threat of Covid-19 which requires increase used of water for personal hygiene such as hand washing, Nawasa strongly encourages persons to conserve and limit non-essential uses such as for:

Power washing of paved surfaces such roads, sidewalks, driveways, garages etc.

Washing of vehicles with hoses

Irrigation of lawns and gardens

Nawasa is committed to meeting the needs of every consumer; however, individuals are also reminded of their personal responsibility to ensure they collect and store a minimum of 35 gallons of water, per person, per day for a three-day period, taking into consideration the needs of their households and pets.

The current projections for the remainder of the dry season will certainly bring additional stress for all water systems, and others may be added to the list as necessary.

Nawasa… committed to meeting customers’ needs

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.