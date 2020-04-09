The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations, 2020 makes provision for Commercial Ports and related business to remain open for business, subject to any variation by the Ports Authority.

In that regard, please be advised that during the period 7-20 April 2020, the Grenada Ports Authority will operate during the hours of 8 am to noon daily.

During the period of the mandatory curfew, be further advised of the following:

All cargo ships will be handled in the usual manner and as per scheduled Expected Time of Arrival (ETA);

The delivery of cargo will be to the essential services/businesses as defined in the above-mentioned regulations ONLY during this period;

All cargo and storage charges accumulated during the mandatory curfew period 7-20 April 2020, will be waived, for non-essential services;

The Port of Grenville will be CLOSED

The Port of Tyrrel Bay, Carriacou will be CLOSED and will be OPENED upon request/application;

The St George’s Bus Terminus will be CLOSED.

All established sanitation and social distancing protocols remain in effect while conducting business at the Authority.

For more information, please contact us on 440-7678 or [email protected]

Please be guided accordingly and be safe.

Chairman, Grenada Ports Authority

