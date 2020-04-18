A farmer of Munich, St Andrew is in police custody assisting with investigations into the death of a resident of the same village.

The deceased, also a farmer, was discovered lying in the road with multiply chop wounds to the body about 7:30 pm on Friday, 17 April 2020.

An autopsy is pending to determine the actual cause of death.

Office of Commissioner of Police

