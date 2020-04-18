The Government of Grenada is pumping an additional $10 million into the budget for the Ministry of Health, as it continues to spearhead the fight against Covid-19.

The additional sum announced by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, at Friday’s Special Sitting of the House of Representatives, is intended to bolster the ministry’s efforts. Justifying the additional allocation, Dr Mitchell said every attempt must be made to bolster the health infrastructure in the midst of the pandemic. Dr Mitchell said, “$10 million is being added to the budget of the Ministry of Health to procure personal protective gear and equipment for our frontline workers, additional testing materials and other items that may be necessary.”

The Prime Minister reiterated government’s gratitude for the continue service and dedication of frontline workers. He said, “This country owes a great debt to our essential workers, particularly our healthcare practitioners and all other categories of workers who are so classified, who wake up every morning to ensure that this country is healthy and safe. We must applaud their efforts and ensure that they are protected.”

Office of the Prime Minister

