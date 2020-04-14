Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, has commended Grenadians for their level of compliance with the mandatory 24-hour curfew and the accompanying Emergency Powers Regulations.

At a press conference on Easter Monday, Dr Mitchell said, “Our people have behaved pretty responsibly. I am aware that the Acting Commissioner and his officers have had to take necessary actions in certain circumstances, but generally, I must say that persons have certainly understood the need for the curfew and the stipulated regulations as we fight against the spread of the Covid-19.”

Dr Mitchell believes the widely available images of the Covid-19 impact around the world, with thousands of persons dying, have helped to encourage compliance. He said, “It is evident that the virus affects everybody – the Prime Minister of Britain, the heir to the British throne and the wife of Canada’s Prime Minister; therefore, persons have no choice but to take stock and to recognise that they too, are vulnerable to the virus.”

The Prime minister encouraged Grenadians to continue complying with the regulations as they are designed to protect public health and safety.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Edvin Martin echoed the sentiments of the Prime Minister, speaking in high praise for the general level of public cooperation over the last few weeks. “Our officers have been on the ground and are responsible for enforcement to a large extent. I have seen firsthand, instances where persons, even in the face of adversity, have cooperated. People are complying because they understand the gravity of the situation and why they are required to do the things that are expected of them. Therefore, I must say thank you to the general public; we are not yet out of the woods and much more will be expected of you.”

Like the Prime Minister, Acting Commissioner Martin urged the public to continue their cooperation, patience and understanding as Grenada continues the fight against the potential spread of Covid-19.

Notwithstanding the commendable level of compliance, there are some who have violated the rules. Statistics from the Royal Grenada Police Force show that since the 24-hour curfew was imposed on 6 April 2020, 67 curfew violations have been recorded. The violations include failure to observe social distancing, operating a non-essential business, and drinking in public.

Office of the Prime Minister

