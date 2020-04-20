The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that with immediate effect persons applying for NEW passes should use the following email addresses as per category of services:

For registered business owners who wish to visit their business places in the event of emergencies/alarms/fires etc.

Only persons caring for the sick

For wholesale outlets, fishermen, vegetables and fruits, makers of face masks

For poultry/vegetable/livestock farmers

For IT maintenance companies/business IT personnel/ CCTV maintenance, etc

For Medical Doctors/Nurses/ Pharmacists/Drug Stores, etc

Appointments/Sickness/Injuries/Accidents, etc

Police/Nurses/Doctors/Security)

Prior issued passes remain binding as per validity date.

Office of Commissioner of Police

