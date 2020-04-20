Effective 20 April 2020, there will be a more relaxed State of Emergency protocol.
Whilst the 24-hour curfew is still in effect, there will be more days for shopping and opportunities for more businesses to be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 5 am and 7 pm. People will be free to cross the parish borders during designated shopping hours.
Public Servants will continue to work from homes.
Businesses that are allowed to be open are as follows:
- Accountants
- Bakeries
- Banks, credit unions, Building and Loan, money remittance
- Butchers
- Commercial ports (not for residential barrels or packages)
- Eyecare providers
- Farming and fisheries
- Gas stations (6 am to 5 pm)
- Hardware stores
- Home delivery service (groceries, restaurants and couriers)
- Inland Revenue
- Insurance companies
- Maintenance services/house repair
- Manufacturers
- Medical practitioners
- Pharmacies and drug stores
- Restaurants – takeaway, drive-through and delivery only
- Telecommunications retail outlets
- Veterinarians
- Wholesale or retail grocery stores and shops
Summary from GIS – Government Information Service of Grenada Covid-19 Press Conference held on 18 April 2020 at 4 pm.
