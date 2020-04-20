Effective 20 April 2020, there will be a more relaxed State of Emergency protocol.

Whilst the 24-hour curfew is still in effect, there will be more days for shopping and opportunities for more businesses to be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 5 am and 7 pm. People will be free to cross the parish borders during designated shopping hours.

Public Servants will continue to work from homes. Businesses that are allowed to be open are as follows: Accountants

Bakeries

Banks, credit unions, Building and Loan, money remittance

Butchers

Commercial ports (not for residential barrels or packages)

Eyecare providers

Farming and fisheries

Gas stations (6 am to 5 pm)

Hardware stores

Home delivery service (groceries, restaurants and couriers)

Inland Revenue

Insurance companies

Maintenance services/house repair

Manufacturers

Medical practitioners

Pharmacies and drug stores

Restaurants – takeaway, drive-through and delivery only

Telecommunications retail outlets

Veterinarians

Wholesale or retail grocery stores and shops Summary from GIS – Government Information Service of Grenada Covid-19 Press Conference held on 18 April 2020 at 4 pm.

