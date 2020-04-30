Grenada Breweries Distribution Warehouse at Frequente will be open on Saturday, 2 May, from 8 am to 1 pm

Minimum purchase required: 5 cases

All Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced:

Masks must be worn at all times

You must wash your hands at our hand washing station, upon entering the premises

6 ft social distancing will be maintained via markings on premises

Service will be provided on future announced shopping days in a similar manner.

Call 444-1998 for more information.

GBL

