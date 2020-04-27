The Government of Grenada announces the imposition of a new curfew period, beginning on Monday, 27 April at 7 pm, and ending on Tuesday, 5 May 2020 at 7 am.

During this period, every person shall remain confined to their place of residence (inclusive of their yard space), to avoid contact outside of their household, except as provided in the Regulations or as may be authorised in writing by the Commissioner of Police, acting on the direction of the Cabinet.

The designated business days for this week are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, Sunday, unless notified in advance, otherwise.

The business days designated this week reflect changes from the previous week, as a result of the May Day/Labour Day bank holiday on 1 May, which falls on Friday of this week.

During the assigned business days for this week, the public is also allowed to engage in outdoor exercise, alone or together with family members living under the same roof. Exercise must not exceed an hour and a half per day, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 pm.

Please note that all BEACHES remain CLOSED.

The Government of Grenada reminds that each person is required to wear a mask or face covering over their mouth and nose, when they are in, or attempting to enter, or are in a line to enter a business place, establishment or government building. So too if they are in a vehicle with any other person, then each person in that vehicle must wear a mask.

The public is again cautioned to exercise physical distancing of at least 6 feet from the next person in order to minimise the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

As per Section 5(1) of the Regulations, please note that every establishment or business shall remain closed except for the following: