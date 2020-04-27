The Government of Grenada announces the imposition of a new curfew period, beginning on Monday, 27 April at 7 pm, and ending on Tuesday, 5 May 2020 at 7 am.
During this period, every person shall remain confined to their place of residence (inclusive of their yard space), to avoid contact outside of their household, except as provided in the Regulations or as may be authorised in writing by the Commissioner of Police, acting on the direction of the Cabinet.
The designated business days for this week are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, Sunday, unless notified in advance, otherwise.
The business days designated this week reflect changes from the previous week, as a result of the May Day/Labour Day bank holiday on 1 May, which falls on Friday of this week.
During the assigned business days for this week, the public is also allowed to engage in outdoor exercise, alone or together with family members living under the same roof. Exercise must not exceed an hour and a half per day, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 pm.
Please note that all BEACHES remain CLOSED.
The Government of Grenada reminds that each person is required to wear a mask or face covering over their mouth and nose, when they are in, or attempting to enter, or are in a line to enter a business place, establishment or government building. So too if they are in a vehicle with any other person, then each person in that vehicle must wear a mask.
The public is again cautioned to exercise physical distancing of at least 6 feet from the next person in order to minimise the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
As per Section 5(1) of the Regulations, please note that every establishment or business shall remain closed except for the following:
- Wholesale or retail grocery stores, and commercial bakeries from 8 am to 5 pm on designated business days, and in the case of grocery stores through a delivery service from Monday to Thursday, and Saturday and Sunday
- Suppliers who supply grocery stores, as authorised in writing by the Commissioner of Police, acting on the direction of the Cabinet
- Doctors’ offices, dentists’ offices, opticians’ offices, hospitals, medical facilities and pharmacies and medical supply establishments
- Gas stations from 6 am to 5 pm on designated business days
- Hardware stores from 8 am to 5 pm on designated business days
- Hotels, excluding any spas, gyms, discotheques and restaurants therein, however such restaurants may offer takeaway or room service, and where a hotel remains open the hotel’s staff shall remain on the premises for the duration of the period under regulation 2 (1); hotel employers shall bear the costs of the board and lodging of such staff members
- Banks, credit unions and money services business from 8 am to 4 pm on designated business days
- Commercial ports and related businesses from 8 am to 5 pm on designated business days subject to any variation by the Ports Authority
- Airports subject to regulation 10 (1) (a)
- Commercial courier flights as authorised by the Airports Authority
- Drive-through or takeaway services by food vendors and restaurants from 8 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday
- Registered or bona fide fishermen, farmers and butchers engaged in their business on designated business days
- Veterinarians engaged in their trade on designated business days
- Accountants engaged in their trade on designated business days
- Insurance companies on designated business days
- Businesses licensed to provide security guard services
- Manufacturers and suppliers of personal protective equipment and hand sanitisation products
- Works of construction only in the case of urgent plumbing, electrical, roof repairs or other emergency repairs for a home or business
- The Inland Revenue Division on designated business days
- Such other businesses or undertakings as may be specifically exempted in writing by the Commissioner of Police acting on the direction of the Cabinet.
Government of Grenada
Great news that we can get out a bit more. It is absolutely possible to exercise walk early in the morning. Take plenty of drinking water with you especially if you have experienced heat stroke. I can truly sympathise about the swimming or just being in the sea, but we all know if its relaxed it will be abused and before we know it there will be parties and BBQs. Patience is called for here. The more of us observe the rules the sooner we will be out of it.
Item K may me a misprint. “Drive-through or takeaway services by food vendors and restaurants from 8 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday”.Should this not be the same as designated days?
It is fantastic news that we can exercise now, but it is extremely difficult to do that in this intense heat. I already had a mild heatstroke, as we are running out of water, cannot even take a shower any time. The best way to exercise and cool down is to go to the beach.
I am getting skin problems from the heat. I didn’t have any heat rash when I was able to swim.
I was feeling mentally and physically significantly better. I am sure I am not alone.
I have been to Grenada and Carriacou many times before and I never seen an overcrowded beach!!
The salt water helps to kill bacteria and viruses.
Back home, if someone has a cold we dissolve shop bought sea salt in water and gargle with it to get rid of cold and flu. When we are by the sea we just go for a swim to heal, I know this from my own experience for years.
Social distancing especially on beaches of Carriacou Is absolutely possible, I believe in Grenada as well.