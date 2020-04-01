Police have arrested and charged 20 persons with violating the 2020 Emergency Powers (Covid-19) (No. 2) Regulations, which took effect 7 pm on Monday, 30 March 2020.

Of the 11 arrested on 30 March 2020, ten were charged with violating the curfew and one for breach of the social distancing protocol. Seven of these persons are from the parish of St George, 3 from St David and 1 from St John.

Nine were arrested on 31 March 2020 and include 7 from St George, and one each from St Patrick and St Andrew. All charges were related to violating the curfew.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) assures the general public of its commitment to the safety of all persons in this challenging time.

With this, the RGPF has established its Operational Management Centre through which all law enforcement responses are coordinated on a national front. To date, we have issued dozens of emergency passes to persons so qualified, hosted several media and television programmes as well as 3 virtual media briefings via Zoom, providing information to the general public and answering to their concerns.

Backed up by mobile patrol, we have also instituted islandwide vehicle checkpoints to prevent unauthorised persons from crossing boundary lines.

Effective today, Wednesday, 1 April 2020 our operations will be enhanced by the use of drones.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the public and the media for the continued support and is encouraging people to continue to provide information on persons who are violating the curfew.

We value your support which is critical to the success of our country in beating Covid-19.

Under the previous Emergency Regulations (No. 1) 27 persons were also arrested and charged.

Office of Commissioner of Police

