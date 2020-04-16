The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information hereby informs the public that all schools in the State of Grenada will remain closed until further notice, as we enter the 2020 Trinity Term.

Teaching and learning remotely commenced on 18 March 2020, with students remaining home from 16 March as a precautionary measure to avert the spread of Covid-19. This virus has currently reached pandemic levels throughout the world, resulting in significant loss of life.

Grenada currently has 14 cases of Covid-19, and the Government of Grenada, through the work of the Ministry of Health and the cooperation of its citizens in observing physical distancing, stay-at-home orders and other protective measures, has so far been successful in stemming the spread of the disease. Therefore, as part of the measures taken to maintain that level of success, we have decided that remote teaching and learning will continue, at present.

The Minister for Education, Hon. Emmalin Pierre, will lead a press conference on Friday, 17 April, to further inform the nation on the current status of education in Grenada, and of the way forward.

This Ministry thanks all teachers, students and parents for their sacrifice and cooperation in these times, to allow for the continuation of education services throughout the tri-island state, as we endeavour to keep everyone safe.

Ministry of Education