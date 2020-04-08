Grocery shopping this weekend will be conducted in 2 groups on each day according your surname. Photo ID will be required.

Saturday, 11 April 2020:

8 am to 12 noon: A to M

1 pm to 5 pm: N to Z

Sunday, 12 April 2020:

8 am to 12 noon: N to Z

1 pm to 5 pm: A to M

You will only be permitted to be out on a given day and time based on your surname and your need to purchase food.

Please adhere to social distancing protocols and the wearing of masks or face-covering. The Royal Grenada Police Force explains the procedure:

Royal Grenada Police Force explains shopping procedure for Saturday, Aprill 11 and Sunday, April 12, 2020. #StayHome Posted by Ministry of Health Grenada on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.