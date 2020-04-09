Notice is given that the next shopping day for Carriacou is Tuesday, 14 April 2020 between 8 am and 4 pm.
As a result, boats (motor vessels) will leave Carriacou en route to Grenada at the weekend to facilitate the transporting of supplies for the restocking of the shops and supermarkets on the sister isle.
Western Union will be open to the public on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 between 8 am and 1 pm.
Gas stations will be open on Saturday, 11 April 2020 between 8 am and noon for the sole purpose of serving essential workers.
Please note the information is specific to Carriacou only.
Office of Commissioner of Police
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
That sounds self explanatory. The shops need to restock with essential goods for reopening on Tuesday if the boat is leaving Carriacou at the weekend. The problem.is not when the shops are open, it’s people all going in a rush for fear of not getting produce. I think the days of people starving in Carriacou are behind us. I think if we are all mindful.of neighbours and friends we can get through this!
I’m totally confused. Why restrict access to Carriacou grocery stores? Is it because suppliers can’t get supplies to the island via cargo/ferry ship? And the shops will be empty?
Or is it to control the movement of people for the next few days? By restricting access to the grocery stores for another 5 days, the government will ensure pandemonium occurs Tuesday when everyone shows up to go shopping. AT THE SAME TIME!!!!
Can someone explain why grocery stores are being closed in Carriacou? I need, and value your opinion. Stay safe. Thank you.