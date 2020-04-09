Notice is given that the next shopping day for Carriacou is Tuesday, 14 April 2020 between 8 am and 4 pm.

As a result, boats (motor vessels) will leave Carriacou en route to Grenada at the weekend to facilitate the transporting of supplies for the restocking of the shops and supermarkets on the sister isle.

Western Union will be open to the public on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 between 8 am and 1 pm.

Gas stations will be open on Saturday, 11 April 2020 between 8 am and noon for the sole purpose of serving essential workers.

Please note the information is specific to Carriacou only.

Office of Commissioner of Police

