In a nationwide show of appreciation to the hard-working frontline personnel throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the Ministry of Tourism & Civil Aviation along with the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), hosted ‘Salute with Sound’ on Friday, 24 April 2020 at 7 pm.

Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation, Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen was grateful for the tremendous show of support and gratitude throughout the nation with citizens clapping, blowing horns, banging pots and playing musical instruments amongst other sounds for the 5-minute duration of the exercise. She informed that though the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) remains closed, “the Ministry and the GTA are working with our valued airline and cruiseline partners towards the day when the country will reopen for travel.” A public announcement will be made in that case, but in the meantime, she reiterated the need to have a safer and cleaner Grenada for tourism to recover in the tri-island destination and all stakeholders are working strategically together to make that happen.

The country has confirmed a total of 18 Covid-19 cases to date with most of the cases being import or import-related, and 7 cases have fully recovered. Grenada is still under a limited State of Emergency with restrictions being lifted cautiously on a weekly basis. Currently, Grenadians have Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays where they can leave their homes with masks to carry out essential tasks during the daytime. Otherwise, everyone is required to stay at home and stay safe as government ensures that the health and wellbeing of the citizens and visitors on our shores is safeguarded.

