The Grenada National Commission for UNESCO is pleased to inform that UNESCO has launched the 11th call for funding requests, to the International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD).

The IFCD invests in projects that lead to structural change through:

the introduction and/or elaboration of policies and strategies that have a direct effect on the creation, production, distribution of and access to a diversity of cultural expressions, including cultural goods, services and activities,

the reinforcement of human and institutional capacities of public sector and civil society organisations deemed necessary to support viable local and regional cultural industries and markets in developing countries.

Projects supported by the IFCD cover a wide range of activities – from capacity-building and cultural mapping to policy analysis and development, as well as entrepreneurship support and cultural industries consolidation.

Projects may have a transversal (cultural policies or strategies, copyright, etc.) or sectoral focus.

Seven specific sectors are eligible for funding:

audiovisual/cinema visual arts design media arts music performing arts publishing

Please note that all applicants will have to directly submit their applications on the IFCD online application platform and are encouraged to download and review all documents related to the call. Please consult the IFCD website: https://en.unesco.org/creativity/ifcd/apply

The IFCD Annotated guide is available at:

https://en.unesco.org/creativity/sites/creativity/files/annotated_guide_11_ifcd_call_2020_en.pdf

In order to submit an application, the applicant shall follow the next steps:

Create an account at: https://en.unesco.org/creativity/ifcd/apply

Log in on the online application platform

Develop and submit the application

All applications must be submitted through the official online platform and therefore applications in paper format or those sent by email will not be accepted.

The deadline for the applicants to submit their funding requests on the online application platform is 27 May 2020, midnight, Paris time.

For further information on the IFCD application process, please contact the UNESCO Secretariat at the email address: [email protected] , or visit the website: https://en.unesco.org/creativity/ifcd

