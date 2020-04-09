Sagicor Life in Grenada provided US$5,000 to the Grenada Nurses Association and a further US$5,000 to the Royal Grenada Police Force as the country and essential services providers, in particular, continue to mobilise their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This US$10,000 contribution is part of Sagicor’s donation of US$1 million to the Governments of the OECS, Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago. Three weeks ago, the OECS Commission received US$20,000 which represents 50% of the cost of infrared thermometers used by those countries to assist in detecting members of the population that may be at risk of developing Covid-19.

Donald Austin, Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Life for the Eastern Caribbean (SLECI) has said of Sagicor’s response, “Each of our islands in the Eastern Caribbean and Belize has pledged financial and in-kind support to first responders as well as the most vulnerable groups. We will continue to assist where possible, bearing in mind the need for social distancing to curtail the spread of the pandemic. Sagicor takes its responsibility as the Caribbean’s leading insurance provider very seriously and this is exhibited in the level of support that we show to the local communities within which we operate.”

Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.