by Linda Straker

Clearing of motor vehicles on Friday, 24 April 2020 between 8 am and 3 pm

Importers advised to obtain required documents for processing

Companies and individuals who imported vehicles that arrived in the island immediately before or during the lockdown period, will have the opportunity to clear them on Friday, 24 April 2020.

A joint notice issued yesterday from the Inland Revenue Department, Customs and Excise, Grenada Ports Authority and the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public, shipping agents, brokerage firms and consignees that the clearing of motor vehicles from the St George’s Port would be facilitated on Friday, 24 April 2020 between 8 am and 3 pm.

Importers are advised:

Contact shipping agents, brokers and Ports Authority to obtain required documents for processing the clearing of vehicles. Contact insurance company to facilitate coverage required for registration and licencing. Ensure facility for making of registration plates are contacted.

