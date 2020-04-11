On the heels of a donation of medical equipment and supplies by the People’s Republic of China, Grenada has received another donation, this time from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Government officials, present for a handing over ceremony at the Maurice Bishop International Airport on Friday, said it speaks to the excellent relationship between Grenada and Venezuela.

Venezuela’s Resident Ambassador in Grenada, Jorge Veloz, said the support is an important demonstration of his country’s commitment to Grenada.

Health Minister, Hon. Nickolas Steele and Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon. Peter David, both expressed gratitude on behalf of the Government and people of Grenada.

Minister Steele said, “This is one of the most challenging times as a nation and we are grateful that even as Venezuela experiences its own challenges, it has provided us with these valuable resources for the fight against Covid-19. This is certainly a demonstration of the brotherly and fraternal love that our countries share.”

Minister David added, “Grenada and Venezuela have a long history of relations and this donation, even in this period of difficult times, is testimony of the strength of our relations. We extend our deepest appreciation to the President and the people of Venezuela.”

The donation from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela includes rapid test kits and SARS-COV-2 Antibody Test Kits.

GIS

