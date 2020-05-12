GRENADA

STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS NO. 29 OF 2020

In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 4 of the Emergency Powers Act, Chapter 88 for the purposes of Section 17 of the Constitution, the Cabinet of Grenada makes the following regulations–

(Gazetted 11th May, 2020).

1. Citation and commencement.

These Regulations may be cited as the

EMERGENCY POWERS (COVID-19) (NO. 7) REGULATIONS, 2020.

(2) These Regulations shall come into force on the 11th day of May, 2020.

2. Restriction on freedom of movement.—(1) A curfew is imposed beginning from 7:00 a.m. on the 11th day of May, 2020 and ending at 7:00 a.m. on the 19th day of May, 2020 and during this period every person shall remain confined to their place of residence (inclusive of their yard space) to avoid contact outside of their household, except as provided in these Regulations or as may be authorised in writing by the Commissioner of Police acting on the direction of the Cabinet.

(2) Freedom of movement may be exercised from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in accordance with these Regulations.

(3) Every person shall wear a mask or suitable covering over his nose and mouth whenever–

(a) he is on, enters, attempts to enter or is in a line to enter, the premises of a business, establishment or government office;

(b) he is in a motor vehicle with any other person.

(4) These Regulations shall not apply in the case of a medical emergency.

3. Work remotely from home.—(1) All businesses and offices may continue their business operations by allowing their employees to work remotely from home utilising virtual means, unless they are permitted to work under regulation 5 or are designated as essential workers under regulation 7.

(2) Where a business is unable to continue its business operations by its employees working remotely from home, the business shall cease its operations.