Three St George residents are facing various drug charges in connection with 2 separate drug raids.

Shawn Patterson, 35 years, Bio Medical Technician of Mt Rush and Quincy Jones, 38 years, Farmer of D’arbeau, turned themselves in at the Central Police Station accompanied by their lawyer on Thursday, 21 May 2020 and were subsequently jointly charged with 3 counts each of Trafficking a Controlled Drug, Importation of a Controlled Drug and Cultivation of a Controlled Drug.

Charges against the men were laid following the execution of a search warrant at the home of Jones on 19 May 2020 at D’arbeau, St George, that turned up approximately 64 pounds of cannabis. The men, who were inside the house at the time fled the scene. The drug is estimated to worth a street value of $154,450.

Patterson and Jones were each placed on $50,000 bail with 2 sureties. They are to surrender all travel documents, report to the Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 6 am and 6 pm and seek the permission of the court to travel out of state. They will appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on 20 July 2020. Police investigations continue.

In another drug raid, Tendorney Pysadee, 25 years, Landscaper of Happy Hill, St George was arrested and charged for the offence of Cultivation of a Controlled Drug following the seizure of a number of seedlings, and, approximately 251 units of cannabis trees ranging between 1 foot and 5 feet in height at his residential home on Thursday, 21 May 2020.

Pysadee, who is currently on $10,000 bail with 1 surety will make his appearance at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on 18 August 2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

