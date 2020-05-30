Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, has identified 30 June 2020 as the possible date for re-opening the country’s borders after 2 months of lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

During appearances on various media platforms this week, Dr Mitchell said 30 June is being considered as a practical option but the actual date, will depend on all the necessary protocols being in place.

The National Covid-19 Committee and the Tourism Sub-Committee of the Task Force for Rebuilding the Grenadian Economy are currently working with stakeholders in the tourism industry, in preparation for the re-opening.

Dr Mitchell said, “There are a number of protocols that have to be agreed upon and instituted before the borders can re-open. We are working collaboratively with stakeholders to determine what conditions must be in place before we allow persons to enter the country. One such condition is ensuring that all hotels have appropriate sanitisation and other systems in place. We cannot open the borders if only 1 or 2 hotels are ready. There must be uniformity of practices as we continue to safeguard public health and safety.”

Dr Mitchell said it has been suggested that Grenadians currently stuck in foreign countries due to the closure of borders, can use the chartered flight option to get home sooner. Chartered flights, he said, will pose less of a challenge than commercial flights and may therefore be accommodated before the end of June, once all other recommended protocols and testing systems are in place.

Dr Mitchell also said, “When the borders are open, there will be no distinction between regional and international travellers. We are working at the level of the OECS and Caricom to ensure we put systems in place that are satisfactory to all countries.”

Some regional countries have stated their intention to re-open borders in early June, but Dr Mitchell said with all the protocols to be put in place, it is not practical for Grenada to do so, therefore 30 June is the current target date.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly stated that while economic activity must resume, public health and safety are of paramount importance.

Office of the Prime Minister

