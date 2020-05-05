by Judy M McCutcheon

With all the staying at home and staying away, all my days now seem like one big weekend rolled into one.

If it were not for those small pesky details of getting infected and possible death, we could just have one big party, or river lime or hide in the rum shop, because we are bored. This morning as I turned in my bed, I thought, oh well, it is Sunday, so I do not have to get up anytime soon. And then it hit me, goodness it is not Sunday, and you need to move your butt. I am still doing loads of work, even though most of it is non-paying at the moment, but hopefully, it will bring money later down the road. To a lot of us, this may feel like “guava” season, but one thing I can assure you is that seasons change, things are going to be better.

Life as we know it will undoubtedly change, and to me, that is a good thing. We let go of the old; we embrace the new and make it work for us. What we do with our time now will decide our fate after all this is over. We cannot go to the beach, and we cannot go to the restaurants, as a matter of fact, we cannot do any of the things that would have caused us to spend incessantly. I believe that we should use this time to prepare. Let us anticipate what lay ahead so that we can get a head start. We have a perfectly good crisis, that we could use to our advantage, let us not waste it by doing nothing but complain about being bored, or how the government could do this or that better. Let us instead use our creativity and ingenuity to come out of this situation much better. For example, there is an eCommerce crisis in the Caribbean, and it is a nightmare to be able to collect payments online, why not see how we could solve that issue to allow our business to go international. That is an opportunity right there for someone to take advantage of. Many of you have products and services that people could use continuously, why not create a membership service that guarantees you money consistently. Everything is moving online, do some research for your area, and jump on that money-making bandwagon.

Many people are sitting back and waiting for a government bailout, what are you going to do when you get that money? Are you going to take that money and pour it into someone else’s pocket by buying take out on the days you can? Or are you going to take some of it and invest it in some seeds, so that you can get in on the obvious food security initiative that is bound to follow this crisis? Many of you are creative geniuses but are deathly afraid of owning it. My daughter and I were having a conversation about entrepreneurship, and I was explaining to her that in our culture we are socialised to become workers, the idea of owning a business is not something that comes naturally to us. Being a worker is so ingrained in us; we were brainwashed to believe that the only thing we could ever hope to be is working class. You must remember that you are creators. Remember whose image you are made in. There is so much opportunity for collaboration and creation at this time.

So, what are you going to do with this perfectly good crisis? Are you going to let your leadership qualities shine through, as you lead your employees courageously in this time? Are you going to use it to get your product or service ready for an international market? Our consumption of global goods and services is too high, and it is time for us to start sending our products and services outwards to the region and the rest of the world. Now is the time for you to get yourself ready for more important things. Do not waste this crisis, put it to good use, for your sake, for your family’s sake, for your pocket’s sake, and the sake of the economy.

