Just in case anyone was wondering our original target was 20 families. Round 5 of the Acts of Kindness Initiative resulted in an additional 142 families, spread over more than 40 communities, receiving food hampers.

To date 582 families were beneficiaries. Round 5 included donations to the General Hospital for the psychiatric patients of the Community Outreach Programme (24), Programme for Adolescent Mothers (PAM) (25), Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment (13) and the Grenada Food and Nutrition Council (10).

We continue to partner with various individuals and institutions including the GUT Credit Union to identify families in need of food hampers. In addition, via social media the public was informed that nominations for hampers could be submitted via email. We are cognisant that this is a difficult time for many families and we encourage those who need a helping hand to reach out for assistance.

The Acts of Kindness Initiative is able to assist beneficiaries with donations from individuals and entities from around the world. We are grateful to all of our donors including Heritage Farms, Merry Bakery, Budget Marine, Island Water World, the GUT Credit Union and Soroptomist International Grenada, as well as to our previous donors. We specially acknowledge our repeat donors and supporters who check in often to find out about the progress of the initiative.

The Acts of Kindness Initiative team members are forever indebted to Grenada’s sailing community and its affiliates who undertake their own fundraising efforts to mobilise donations and to those who generously donate to provide hampers to families in need. Overall, the Acts of Kindness Initiative has raised over $32,000 in donations. The unused funds from Round 5 will be used to facilitate a 6th round of giving. We are continuing to partner with Hotspot and are grateful for the assistance of the management and staff.

We take this opportunity to encourage others to come on board and make donations to support families during this crisis. The Acts of Kindness Initiative team continues to receive correspondences about families that are going through really tough times. We witness the gratitude of those who didn’t know where their next meal would be coming from and we hear about the tears that some recipients shed after they receive a hamper. To some, a $50 food hamper might seem insignificant, but to those with empty cupboards and an unplugged refrigerator, it makes a welcomed difference. We want you to know that Grenadian families are hurting. Some of your neighbours, families and friends are experiencing food shortages because of unemployment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a difficult time for many and if ever there was a time to come forward and be your brother’s keeper it is now.

Kindly direct requests for assistance and offers of donation to Ayanna Williams via [email protected]

