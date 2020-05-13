The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands as part of Government Economic Stimulus Package for the Agriculture Sector is inviting applications from registered farmers for the 2020 Farm Labour Subsidy Programme.

The programme has 2 components:

Rehabilitation of tree crops, (cocoa, nutmeg, soursop, coconut);

Establishment of roots and staple crops (vegetable, roots & tubers)

To maintain physical distancing protocol, interested farmers are asked to complete an online application form at

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceJ1mAt1nYPhpFoMo3aetNvmChEw74sorda-g9Qz9OKLUGvA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Farmers without internet access are required to call any District Extension Office for assistance to complete the application process.

Application closes on 31 May 2020.

Ministry of Agriculture…ensuring food and nutrition security for all.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.