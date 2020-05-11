A Builder has been charged in connection with a break-in at a primary school in St George’s.

Paul Cadet, alia “Chicki Chong”, 56 years, of HA Blaize Street, St George’s was arrested and formally charged with one count each of Housebreaking and Stealing. He is alleged to have illegally entered the school sometime between 29 April and 2 May 2020.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old male of Mt Carmel, St Andrew, was also arrested and charged for unlawfully breaking and entering a secondary school in St Andrew. The teenager is alleged to have committed the offence between 29 April and 4 May 2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

