A 34-year-old Businessman of Requin, St David charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug and Money Laundering will make his next Court appearance on 18 May 2020 at the St David Magistrate’s Court.
The charges were laid against Loxley Regis after a search of his residence turned up just over 3 pounds of compressed marijuana worth a street value of EC$7,484 plus over EC$10,000 cash.
Regis was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with one surety after appearing at the St David Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 8 May 2020.
In an unrelated drug bust, Cedric George, 39-year-old Vincentian residing at Woburn, St George pleaded guilty to the charge of Trafficking in a Controlled Drug and was fined $2,500. George was apprehended after the search of a vehicle in which he was a passenger turned up three and a half pounds of compressed cannabis during a traffic stop at Westerhall, St David. He appeared at the St David Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 8 May 2020.
Office of Commissioner of Police
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on story