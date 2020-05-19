The Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (Caribbean RADO) acknowledges the announcement by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) of the dismissal of the appeal filed by the Grenadian sprinter Bralon Taplin.

Taplin’s appeal was against the decision issued by the Caribbean RADO on 8 November 2019 in which a 4-year period of ineligibility was imposed on him, following an anti-doping rule violation.

In consideration of due processes outlined in the World Anti-Doping Code (Code) and its associated International Standard for Results Management, the Caribbean RADO is opting to delay further comment on this case until all processes are expended within the regulated timelines.

The Caribbean RADO’s vision is to have a unified region committed to clean sport; and continues to work with all stakeholders to achieve this goal. All Caribbean RADO operations and procedures enforce the Code, and its associated International Standards, to protect the fundamental right of athletes to participate in clean sport.

The Caribbean RADO was established in 2005 with a mission to lead, promote and coordinate clean sport in the Caribbean.

Caribbean RADO

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.