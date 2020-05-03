The Government of Grenada announces that the curfew, which is due to end on Tuesday, 5 May at 7 am, is now extended to next Tuesday, 12 May at 7 am.

During this period, every person shall remain confined to their place of residence (inclusive of their yard space), to avoid contact outside of their household, except as provided in the Regulations or as may be authorised in writing by the Commissioner of Police, acting on the direction of the Cabinet.

The designated business days for this week are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, as consistent with the original schedule, unless notified in advance, otherwise.

As a continuation, during the assigned business days for this week, the public is also allowed to engage in outdoor exercise, alone or together with family members living under the same roof. Exercise must not exceed an hour and a half per day, between the hours of 5 am and 6 pm.

Please note that all BEACHES remain CLOSED.

The Government of Grenada reminds that when in any public space, or vehicle with any other person, everyone must wear a mask or suitable covering over the nose and mouth.

The public is again cautioned to exercise physical distancing of at least 6 feet from the next person, so as to minimise the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Please note that, other than the designated business days for this week, there is no further change in the current regulations.

As per Section 5(1) of the Regulations, every establishment or business shall remain closed except for the following:

Wholesale or retail grocery stores, and commercial bakeries from 8 am to 5 pm on designated business days, and in the case of grocery stores through a delivery service, from Monday to Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; Suppliers who supply grocery stores, as authorised in writing by the Commissioner of Police acting on the direction of the Cabinet; Doctor’s offices, dentist’s offices, optician’s offices, hospitals, medical facilities and pharmacies, and medical supply establishments; Gas stations from 6 am to 5 pm on designated business days; Hardware stores from 8 am to 5 pm on designated business days; Hotels, excluding any spas, gyms, discotheques and restaurants therein, however, such restaurants may offer takeaway or room service, and where a hotel remains open the hotel’s staff shall remain on the premises for the duration of the period under regulation 2 (1); hotel employers shall bear the costs of the board and lodging of such staff members; Banks, credit unions and money services business from 8 am to 4 pm on designated business days; Commercial ports and related businesses from 8 am to 5 pm on designated business days, subject to any variation by the Ports Authority; Airports subject to regulation 10 (1) (a); Commercial courier flights as authorised by the Airports Authority; Drive-through or takeaway services by food vendors and restaurants from 8 am to 5 pm on designated business days; Registered or bona fide fishermen, farmers and butchers engaged in their business on designated business days; Veterinarians engaged in their trade on designated business days; Accountants engaged in their trade on designated business days; Insurance companies on designated business days; Businesses licensed to provide security guard services; Manufacturers and suppliers of personal protective equipment and hand sanitisation products; Works of construction only in the case of urgent plumbing, electrical, roof repairs or other emergency repairs for a home or business; The Inland Revenue Division on designated business days; Such other businesses or undertakings as may be specifically exempted in writing by the Commissioner of Police acting on the direction of the Cabinet.

