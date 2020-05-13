The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced that all regional CXC examinations will now be held in July 2020.

This became necessary due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, CSEC, CAPE and CCSLC students will sit their exams in July 2020 and results are scheduled for release during the first week of September 2020. This decision was taken at the First Emergency Virtual Meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) – Education, on 8 May 2020.

Registrar of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Dr Wayne Wesley, explained the administration of the modified examination process, for the award of valid grades. This modification includes the administration of mainly 2 papers: Paper 01 (Multiple Choice Assessment) and the Paper 03 (School Based Assessment where applicable). He indicated that appropriate quality assurance and calibration measures will be instituted by the CXC, to preserve the integrity of the examinations.

The Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) also agreed to have examinations administered via an e-Testing modality, in countries with the necessary infrastructure. However, in instances where there are infrastructural challenges, candidates would be allowed to sit paper-based examinations.

The proposal by the CXC, in collaboration with the UWI, to accept CAPE Unit 1, plus previous results, to serve as matriculation to UWI for the next academic year, was accepted by the Council. The Council also adopted Public Health Guidelines for the reopening of schools, as presented in the report from Executive Director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Dr Joy St John. Informed by CARPHA’s recommendations and strategies for the safe, phased opening of schools, Ministries of Education, guided by national Health officials, will take the necessary steps to ensure that students, teachers and staff can safely prepare for the July sitting of all the CXC examinations. More information will be provided in the upcoming week.

Ministry of Education

