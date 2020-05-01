by Evelyn Merrone, Life Coach at OMGoals!

and Raelene Lazarus, Director of WAVES Inc.

Change seems to be the world’s latest buzzword. Or perhaps you’ve heard “new normal.” Whatever your reference, it is clear we will all be affected, and adjustments must be made.

A quick look around and already we’ve seen change in healthcare, technology, education, finances, social interaction, and daily routine actions that we take for granted such as travel, work, shopping etc.

Change is scary, but, it happens…even if we don’t want it to. The most common emotion that we feel when facing a threat is fear. Fear may be as old as life on Earth. It is a fundamental, deeply wired reaction, evolved over the history of biology, to protect organisms against perceived threat to their integrity or existence.

When we experience fear our brain activates the “fight or flight” response and we enter survival mode. This leads to bodily changes that prepare us to be more efficient in danger. You may have noticed lately that you’re extremely alert, you’re breathing a little harder, your heart rate might have increased or blood pressure is more elevated. Then you may be in survival mode. It’s only a little of what our body automatically does in stressful situations. However, unlike all other animals that are able to restore a state of balance once the threat has gone, we enter a loop of fear – stress – negative thoughts – rumination.

As a consequence, we keep on living in a survival mode rather than in a creative one. In order to create an image, a vision for our future, we must change. We must move beyond these thoughts. While this takes a lot of courage and discipline, the perfect place to create something new is in the midst of uncertainty.

The onus is on each of us as individuals to manage on a daily basis all of the situations and problems with which each one of us may be faced. We must take responsibility for ourselves and adapt to developments in any situation. In new situations especially, it could be a little daunting working it all out. Let’s begin with the premise that we are all in the same boat, trying to figure it out and wanting to get it right. The question is, how do we know what is right? More than that, what is right for one may not be right for another. So, where do we start? The answer to that question is… start with questions.

Ask what you need to know. Gather information that helps you to understand your situation. You should know enough that you can discuss it with family, colleagues, friends, neighbours and even explain to a small child if necessary. You should understand what is required or asked of you in the situation and why. You should know where or how support is available if you need it or how you can provide it if required.

We are all different with different goals, needs, desires, and resources. So, ask yourself what is most important and what must be prioritised. Pick one or two things or areas even if you have a list as long as your arm. Rome wasn’t built in a day so slow and steady does it. You can add the others as you check off achievements and if priorities change.

Once you have your priority list, make a plan. Be prepared but do not panic. If you feel worried or overwhelmed by what appears to be an ever-expanding list of things to do/thoughts in your head, try this: If you found this article useful please share it. If you have particular areas you would like us to explore, we welcome your suggestions.

Disclaimer: The preceding is intended to offer practical approaches and assistance for daily living in an effort to help where possible, those of us who need and seek it. We speak to the individual, and hope the nuggets offered are found transferable to family, business, community and country. The information is not intended as professional advice and not a replacement for obtaining same.

