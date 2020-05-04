by Linda Straker

Drug Squad humanitarian gesture during Statement of Emergency

Mt Parnassus minor was only “breadwinner” in family, sell kites to buy food

A vulnerable family in Mt Parnassus who were identified while the Drug Squad was on mobile patrol on 11 April, was presented with essential grocery items on 2 May 2020 as part of a humanitarian gesture during the Statement of Emergency which is restricting the movement of citizens.

According to the Community Relations Department, officers attached to the Drug Squad on mobile patrol in early April saw an 11-year-old selling kites in the junction not far from the location where the Programme for Adolescent Mothers (PAM) is located.

The minor told the police that he was living with his parents and he was the only “breadwinner” in the family and so he must sell the kites to buy food.

The police said that recognising the plight of this family, immediate action was taken with a view to providing them with grocery assistance. On Saturday, 2 May 2020, the officers attached to the same Drug Squad patrol team together with WPC 133 Julien, contributed money and bought essential grocery items and delivered it to the family.

The vulnerable family which includes grandparents who are in their 70s were highly appreciative for the donation which includes rice, eggs and oil. A statement from the RGPF said that it is very proud of the officers who have shown that patrols are not only to maintain law and order during this period, but can identify individuals with needs within the communities and assist where necessary.

