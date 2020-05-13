A woman and her brother have been arrested and charged for allegedly wounding 2 other family members.

Alanda James, 33 years, Cleaner and her brother Melvin James, 26 years, unemployed of Gouyave Estate, St John will make their first court appearance on Monday, 27 July 2020 at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge.

Both were jointly charged with 2 counts of Wounding.

Alanda James was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with 2 sureties while her brother was bailed $7,500 also with 2 sureties.

Police investigations are continuing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

