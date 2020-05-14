Contractors and construction companies in Carriacou and Petite Martinique are advised that permission must be sought and obtained for the resumption of work on projects through the Public Works Department of the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs.

Contractors are hereby advised that effective 11 May 2020, construction companies are required to do the following:

Submit a letter to [email protected] or [email protected] and copied to [email protected] informing of the intention to reopen construction sites. The letter should provide information on the name of the company and contact number, the location of the site and the number of workers to be involved. The feedback to the contractor will be done by email and by telephone contact for those contractors who do not have email addresses. Contractors who do not have access to emails are asked to file their request at the Public Works Department of the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government or call 443-6026 ext 62860/62861.

The applicant must comply with the social distancing and hygiene protocol by wearing a mask or face covering.

Contractors are instructed to ensure that handwashing stations be established at all construction sites. Contractors must ensure that each worker is provided with a safety kit that includes at least 2 masks, and a hand sanitiser each. The construction site must be cleaned at the end of the working day as per the cleaning guide. All waste and disposable PPE must be removed and securely disposed of as per the cleaning guide. The ministry will inspect the site in 24 hours following the application and construction will commence once the site complies with the Covid-19 guidelines. Failure to comply will mean that construction work will be halted and the contractor will be fined.

Additional information on the reopening guidelines is available on the government website.

The general public is informed that collaboration with the Covid-19 Task Force will continue as it relates to public education on the resumption of work guidelines for the Construction sector.

The ministry anticipates the cooperation of contractors and all industry related companies as we build back our economy and continue to attract investment to realise resilient infrastructure for our nation.

For further information, please contact the following officers:

Rholda Quamina, Permanent Secretary (Acting) for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs at [email protected] and by telephone at 534-5601

Ritchie Stewart -443-6026 ext 62860 / 62861

All queries on the general guidelines are to be submitted to:

Merina Jessamy, Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure Development and Implementation at [email protected] and copied to

and copied to Najar Andall, Chief Technical Officer at [email protected]

Ministry of Infrastructure Development

