On Sunday, 17 May 2020 the Grenada Bar Association received the tragic news of the sudden passing of Her Honour Karen Noel, Magistrate at the Magistrate Courts of St David and St Patrick.

Once more we are to confront the immutable finality of death and as ever, the uncertainty of its coming.

Magistrate Karen Noel was admitted to practise at the Grenada Bar on 1 September 1995. After spending a few years in private practice, she entered the magistracy serving initially at the Number 2 Magistrate’s Court, Southern Division. She was subsequently transferred to the Eastern and Western Divisions which included a stint at the Grenville court, St Andrew. She presided at the St David and St Patrick courts until her untimely passing. In all, she gave over 15 unbroken years of service to Grenada as a Magistrate.

Reflecting on her years of service, members of the Grenada Bar recall her pleasant smile, her quiet, dignified demeanour, the even-handed way in which she dealt with Prosecutor and Defence Counsel alike and her courtesy to all members of the public who entered her courts.

She is also well remembered for her abiding faith and service to her Catholic community particularly the congregation of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, St George’s. As a Christian society, we dare to hope even in the midst of our mourning that this woman of faith has gone to her just reward.

The Grenada Bar Association therefore gives thanks for the life and service of Magistrate Karen Noel. We extend our deepest condolences to her mother, Gwendolyn Noel, her brother Duane Noel, members of her extended family and the staff at the St David and St Patrick Magistrate Courts. May she rest in eternal peace.

Grenada Bar Association

