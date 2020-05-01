Buying will be by last name according to the schedule below
|Parish
|Receiving
Station
|Mon.
4 May
|Wed.
6 May
|Fri.
8 May
|Buying
Hours
|St Patrick
|Hermitage & Marli
|A to F
|G to M
|N to Z
|8 am to
3 pm
|St Andrew
|Grenville
|A to F
|G to M
|N to Z
|8 am
to 3 pm
|St Mark
|Victoria & Union
|A to F
|G to M
|N to Z
|8 am
to 3 pm
|St John
|Gouyave
|A to F
|G to M
|N to Z
|8 am
to 3 pm
|St David
|Thébaide
|A to J
|K to Z
|8 am
to 3 pm
|St George
|GCNA Complex,
Kirani James Blvd
|A to Z
|8 am
to 12 pm
Farmers must be in the designated line 30 minutes before close of buying to be served.
Farmers must adhere to the following to be served on designated buying days:
- Buying will be last name according to the schedule above
- Sell in your parish or station closest to where you live
- Obtain a number provided and join the designated line(s)
- Follow social distancing, wear face mask, be sanitized
- Maintain proper and orderly conduct at all times
- Follow instructions of police officers and GCNA’s officials
- As recommended by the authorities, please to carry an umbrella should it rain
GCNA
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on story