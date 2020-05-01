Buying will be by last name according to the schedule below

Parish Receiving

Station Mon.

4 May Wed.

6 May Fri.

8 May Buying

Hours St Patrick Hermitage & Marli A to F G to M N to Z 8 am to

3 pm St Andrew Grenville A to F G to M N to Z 8 am

to 3 pm St Mark Victoria & Union A to F G to M N to Z 8 am

to 3 pm St John Gouyave A to F G to M N to Z 8 am

to 3 pm St David Thébaide A to J K to Z 8 am

to 3 pm St George GCNA Complex,

Kirani James Blvd A to Z 8 am

to 12 pm

Farmers must be in the designated line 30 minutes before close of buying to be served.

Farmers must adhere to the following to be served on designated buying days:

Buying will be last name according to the schedule above Sell in your parish or station closest to where you live Obtain a number provided and join the designated line(s) Follow social distancing, wear face mask, be sanitized Maintain proper and orderly conduct at all times Follow instructions of police officers and GCNA’s officials As recommended by the authorities, please to carry an umbrella should it rain

GCNA

