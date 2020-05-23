The Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA) in partnership with the Ministry of Health hosted an infection control webinar training to share health and hygiene best practices and cleaning protocol recommendations as the tourism industry prepares to reopen.

The training was held in conjunction with the GHTA’s release of the Care & Commitment to Cleanliness Initiative, which lists hotel health recommendations to help the hospitality sector navigate the path ahead.

The training was held on Friday, 22 May 2020 via Zoom and included stakeholders, hotel owners, operators, supervisors and managers as well as other members of the hospitality sector. Panellists included Dr Shawn Charles, Medical Officer of Health, Epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health and Andre Worme, Chief Environmental Health Officer of the Ministry of Health.

Topics included:

Infection prevention and control in the accommodation sector

Recommendations for management teams

Technical and maintenance services

Cleaning and housekeeping recommendations

Food Safety

Covid identification and management

The GHTA in partnership with stakeholders will continue to keep its members as well as non-members within the hospitality and tourism community informed as we manage this public health challenge and begin to restart the industry. For additional information regarding the Care & Commitment to Cleanliness Initiative or the Infection Control Webinar training presentations, visit www.ghta.org

