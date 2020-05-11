The Government of Grenada is gradually easing into a micro-economic framework as it continues to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the nation on Sunday night, Prime Minister and Chairman of Cabinet, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, described this as balancing the competing priorities that Government faces at this time.

Dr Mitchell announced that “effective, Monday, May 11, 2020, every day will be a designated business day”. What this essentially means, is that the businesses already granted permission to operate, can do so on every day of the week. The actual days and hours of operation will be determined by individual establishments, but they must be within the stipulated business hours of 8 am to 5 pm.

This does not apply to businesses that have not been approved to resume operations. The National Covid-19 Committee continues to examine the protocols and guidelines for various sectors and these are added incrementally to the list of approved businesses.

The sectors resuming operations this week include construction, real estate services, laundromats, landscapers and gardeners, flower shops, hire purchase stores and companies offering payday loans.

Specific procedures are in place for the resumption of work in the construction industry and these are outlined in separate correspondence from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development. However, in his address, the Prime Minister stated that, “health and safety guidelines have been created and the contractor for each project must seek and be granted permission before actual work resumes.”

Buses have not yet been approved to resume transporting the general public but Dr Mitchell said, “Government is working with stakeholders to develop appropriate physical distancing and hygienic measures that will guide the resumption of this service. An official announcement on this will be made in the coming days.”

Ferry services have also been approved for reopening this week, between mainland Grenada and Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Office of the Prime Minister

