The Government of Grenada announces that the curfew, which is due to end on Tuesday, 19 May at 7 am is extended to 7 am next Tuesday, 26 May.

During this period, every person shall remain confined to his place of residence (inclusive of his yard space), to avoid contact outside of the household, except as provided in the Regulations or as may be authorised in writing by the Commissioner of Police, acting on the direction of the Cabinet.

Every day is a designated business day for this week, (Tuesday 19 to Tuesday 26), as consistent with last week’s schedule, unless notified in advance, otherwise. Businesses permitted to operate are to do so on their pre-Covid-19 schedule.

The Government of Grenada reminds that when in any public space, or vehicle with any other person, everyone must wear a mask or suitable covering over the nose and mouth.

The public is again cautioned to exercise physical distancing of at least 6 feet from the next person, to minimise the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Please note that the only change in regulations this week is Regulation 9(c), which states that weddings are now allowed, in accordance with the guidelines of 10 people in attendance, in addition to the officiant and the bride and groom.

The Regulations are listed below.

Closure of businesses and exceptions

(1) Every establishment or business shall remain closed except for the following—

Wholesale or retail grocery stores, and commercial bakeries from 8 am to 5 pm; Suppliers who supply grocery stores, as authorised in writing by the Commissioner of Police acting on the direction of the Cabinet; Doctors’ offices, dentists’ offices, opticians’ offices, hospitals, medical facilities and pharmacies and medical supply establishments; Gas stations from 6 am to 5 pm; Hardware stores from 8 am to 5 pm; Hotels, excluding any spas, gyms, discotheques and restaurants therein, however such restaurants may offer takeaway or room service, and where a hotel remains open the hotel’s staff shall remain on the premises for the duration of the period under regulation 2 (1); hotel employers shall bear the costs of the board and lodging of such staff members; Banks, credit unions and money services business from 8 am to 5 pm; Commercial ports and related businesses from 8 am to 5 pm subject to any variation by the Ports Authority; Airports subject to regulation 10 (1) (a); Commercial courier flights as authorised by the Airports Authority; Drive-through or takeaway services by food vendors and restaurants from 8 am to 5 pm; Registered or bona fide fishermen, farmers and butchers engaged in their business; Veterinarians engaged in their trade; Accountants engaged in their trade; Insurance companies; Businesses licensed to provide security guard services; Manufacturers and suppliers of personal protective equipment and hand sanitisation products; Works of construction for urgent plumbing, electrical, roof repairs or other emergency repairs for a home or business, and other works of construction as authorised by the Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Works in accordance with all conditions to such authorisation; The Inland Revenue Division; Real estate companies from 8 am to 5 pm; Laundromats from 8 am to 5 pm; Landscapers and gardeners engaged in their business, and flower shops, from 8 am to 5 pm; Hire purchase stores from 8 am to 5 pm; Companies offering payday loans from 8 am to 5 pm; Law offices from 8 am to 5 pm; and attorneys-at-law engaged in their trade; Domestic workers engaged in delivery of their services from 8 am to 5 pm; such other businesses or undertakings as may be specifically exempted in writing by the Commissioner of Police acting on the direction of the Cabinet.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.