The music of Grenadian singer Thamara (Songbird) St Bernard and musician/producer, Eugene Gittens was recently featured on the BBC Radio 1 Xtra, Best Sunday Reggae Vibes with celebrity host, David Rodigan.

The show which is known to have contributed to the popularity of reggae artistes like Koffee, Jah 9, Lila Ike and others is one of the premiere reggae programmes in the UK.

Gittens said that it was an honour to have his music featured on a BBC programme and by such an outstanding personality like David Rodigan who has championed reggae music in the UK and around the world for decades.

The song featured on the programme is called I’ve Got You on the Proper Ting Riddim. The rhythm also features Grenadian singer A#keem, Love or Fun.

Eugene Gittens

