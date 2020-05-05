by Linda Straker

2020 carnival celebrations cancelled

Size and nature of our carnival can give rise to “second wave” of Covid-19

Grenada has officially cancelled its 2020 carnival celebrations, saying that it is the type of event that can give rise to a second wave of Covid-19 infections which could further impact the country.

“Grenada, like the rest of the world, is dealing with the wide-ranging effects of Covid-19, not only on public health and the local economy but also our way of life. While great effort has been made by the local authorities to manage the spread of this disease, an event, the size and nature of our carnival can give rise to the often-touted “second wave” of Covid-19 and further impact the lives and livelihoods of Grenadians,” said a media release from the Spicemas Corporation on Tuesday, 5 May 2020.

“It is against this backdrop that Spicemas Corporation has decided to cancel Spicemas 2020. This difficult decision was finalised after discussions with our public health officials and other stakeholders.” The release explains that the corporation is fully cognisant of the impact of this decision on our many stakeholders, but the corporation’s management is confident that it is indeed the right decision to safeguard public health and safety.

“We are optimistic that the cancellation provides an extended timeframe for us to plan and execute a bigger and better Spicemas 2021. We look forward to your eager support and whole-hearted involvement in making Spicemas 2021, the biggest and best ever,” the release added.

Spicemas 2020 was scheduled to launch on 2 May but the corporation had only announced a cancellation of the launch event after Grenada declared a state of emergency on 25 March. The carnival period normally runs from the date of the launch until the second Tuesday in August when carnival bands take to streets to parade in costumes.

Between the launch period and the final parade day, there are several fêtes and competition events that are either organised by private sector event companies or by the corporation. Spicemas Corporation is legally responsible for managing, administering and marketing the annual event which brings thousands of visitors to the island.

