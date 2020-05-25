Grenada is offering assistance to residents of Union Island, following a fire that destroyed the island’s only gas station.

The government’s offer of refuelling assistance has been communicated directly to the Director of Grenadines Affairs in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Grenada government recognises the importance of being our brother’s keeper which it considers to be even more important during this period. However, it also recognises that due process must be followed. Additionally, being still in the midst of the war on Covid-19, public health and safety remain a priority; therefore, all recommended protocols will be duly enforced, even as this helping hand is extended.

The explosion at the gas station located at Clifton, Union Island, occurred on Tuesday, 19 May 2020, engulfing the gas station in flames and spreading to nearby buildings.

Carriacou is located just 8 miles south of Union Island, and like the rest of the tri-island state, borders were closed on 23 March 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pending St Vincent’s acceptance of Grenada’s offer, refuelling support will be provided to the neighbouring residents of Union Island, between the business hours of 8 am and 6 pm daily.

The relevant authorities will determine the recommended protocols under which the proposed refuelling assistance will take place and steps will be taken to ensure full compliance.

Meanwhile, the government also extends sincere condolences on the passing of the gas station owner, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire.

